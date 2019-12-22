I'm responding to the bogus comments of Wayne Blann's Dec. 12 letter, "Trump’s betrayals are too numerous."
I am beginning to wonder how this information was obtained as Blann is certifying himself as a complete buffoon. Assure you have your facts correct because you absolutely do not and you are deceiving the people. Stop it. You find your illusions on fake news media controlled by the Democratic Party ... or is it the other way around?
Here are the accurate facts, folks:
TAX CUTS: Tax rates are lower at every income level, proportionally the most at low-to-middle income levels. The popular Child Tax Credit was doubled to $2,000 and made available to more workers who don’t have a tax liability. It also expanded so that 8 million more middle class families are newly eligible.
A much larger middle-class tax will be passed when Republicans take back the House in 2020. Democrats do not support tax cuts. They want to increase all taxes. So what are you smoking, Blann?
For single moms, the new tax code for a mom with two kids does not pay a dime in federal income taxes on the first $53,000 of her earnings.
FARMERS: President Donald Trump authorized the Department of Agriculture (USDA) on May 23 to give $16 billion to U.S. farmers suffering from Chinese tariffs.
The White House outlined programs intended to help farmers while giving the president time to work out a beneficial trade deal with China. America’s president is fighting for our great farmers, our ranchers, our growers.
Or do you prefer to listen to your bartender AOC, Blann, who wants to get rid of cows?
MANUFACTURING: More Americans are now employed than ever recorded before in our history. America’s President Trump has created more than 400,000 manufacturing jobs since he was elected. United States manufacturing jobs have grown at the fastest rate in more than THREE DECADES. In President Trump’s first 30 months, manufacturers added 499,000 jobs, expanding by 4.0 percent.
America’s President Trump has accomplished and continues to fight for America even in spite of the Democrats abuse against the American people with their sham Steele Dossier, Mueller Report and now the circus impeachment. Do-worse-than-nothing Democrats are trying to ruin America and turn it socialist. As for true Americans, our president is making and keeping America great.
You will not deceive the American people again, Blann.
Karen M. Van Wyk
Syracuse