Letter: Reader's letters get more bizarre

Here I find myself responding to more absolute insanity from Joyce H. Smith-Moore. I ignored her letter to the editor about how people protesting are all mentally ill ... then she sent this absolute gem about delaying people medical services if they don't wear a mask and having a system of pictures to just ... I can't even finish the sentence. Lady, put yourself in check. You have now written and had printed your views that claim A: Exercising your rights to protest makes you mentally ill; and now B: If you exercise your rights you won't get medical treatment? Wow. Just ... wow ... Just ... AOC makes more sense than you do. You literally printed out a modern day system of placing The Star of David on Jews. Marking them as not worthy. Same principle as your no mask, no medical service idea.

Justin Graf

Auburn

