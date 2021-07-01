Letter: Ready to serve on Sennett town board

My name is Michael J. Wellauer and I'm running for a seat on the Town of Sennett Board.

I am a life-long resident of Cayuga County. Our family moved to Sennett three years ago and it is where we call home. My wife Isabelle and I have four amazing children that keep us active and young. Interestingly, over 100 years ago my great grandmother was an emigrate from Poland who married and settled here in Sennett.

Currently, I serve as the patrol lieutenant of the sheriff’s office, where I have served the community for nearly 26 years. I also teach as an adjunct instructor at Cayuga Community College. Additionally, I have experience in code enforcement, real estate and construction. Over the years I have volunteered with Champions for Life, the United Way, the Rescue Mission and the Salvation Army. In my free time I enjoy serving with our church, spending time with family and friends, running, hiking, boating and travel.

I am seeking a seat on the town board in order to give back to our community and make a positive impact on the future of our town. I also believe setting an example of service for my children will positively impact the next generation. I believe my varied experience and ability to problem solve within a team would be a great addition to the board.