Letter: Reasons for crimes do not matter

Some points to ponder:
1. A crime is committed and proved.
2. The reason why is irrelevant and useless — it's just a guess.
3. The crime is self-evident and crystal clear.
Beware the first step.
Lucy Cacciotti
Auburn
Some points to ponder:
1. A crime is committed and proved.
2. The reason why is irrelevant and useless — it's just a guess.
3. The crime is self-evident and crystal clear.
Beware the first step.
Lucy Cacciotti
Auburn
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
Just two things are on my Christmas agenda that makes me feel compelled to express my opinion.
The op-ed, “AARP has a conflict of interest when it comes to drug pricing legislation,” reads like all the other opinions that Big Pharma and …
As we approach 2022, many people will change habits, get healthier, or better themselves. Some will look to weight loss programs, seek profess…
We live in a world where tectonic political changes for the worse are happening in major countries of the world, including our own. It seems we are seeing in decades the reversing of the several centuries-long transition from despotism to democracy.
Back in 1990 Stephen King wrote a book called “The Stand,” which was a fictional story about a superflu called “Captain Tripps” which spread a…
A recent study by National Birth Defects Prevention Center reported that fetuses exposed to marijuana during the first four weeks of pregnancy…
A bat does not a home run make! Mr. Adessa and Mr. DeCaro both have very good opinions. I am leaning more towards Mr. DeCaro’s as there are to…
I can’t believe how often I see people covering only their mouth with their mask. They don’t seem to realize that most of the COVID virus is i…
Let’s step back from the “individual choice” rhetoric about vaccination for COVID-19. The vaccine is one of the miracles of modern medicine, a…
For all the exercise walkers at St. Joseph Cemetery:
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.