Is recovery even real? Is it really supported by the people that have influence to support it? In the last several years I have seen and experienced a great deal of pain. From losing friends to overdose, to losing friends of the different philosophy all the way to funding being provided to entities that scream of doing the right thing. The simple fact of it all is, recovery is not a one-size-fits-all gesture. In fact I think the size changes as time in recovery goes on. When you boil it all down to expectations and outcomes, one might think that recovery at the later stage of life is hopeless. Take this med, do this meeting, go to this rehab, go to this outpatient. Follow all the rules of society perfectly and do not ever question those that have influence to make change. It has been quite an experience doing such a thing.

I'm in long-term recovery from trauma, loss, drug addiction and the list goes on. It seems as though when a person overcomes many barriers and is given the opportunity to grow, it is only to a certain extent. That extent depends on who is in whatever seat to make decisions. It's sad to me because I was taught in my masters program to make the decisions for the better good of all but also to, at the very minimum, open your ears to a different style or way of thinking. I have come to many conclusions but one sticks out the furthest. Trust: it is in trust that we can get work done. There is plenty of work and plenty of people that need assistance. It saddens me to see what is actually happening. One or two people can make decisions, along with not following the rules they make, and the example they lead by is one they should be very ashamed of. Cayuga County can do better. I know it can. Ousting people instead of actually helping the person does one thing — promote failure. To top it off, it isn't even done in a transparent way. Dehumanizing a person or people is not how we will get ahead. Maybe you want people to lose for fear of the loss of your job. Just remember there are people who the know the truth. All of it. It's matter of time is all. Godspeed.