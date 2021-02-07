Letter: Reduction, prevention keys in overdose fight

Regarding Mr. Duckett's comments relative to overdose deaths in the county (Feb. 2 edition of The Citizen) being solely related to the increasing use of synthetics: I'd like to offer some additional information to provide a broader picture of opioid overdose-related deaths and our strategies to battle this awful addiction.

Cayuga County's work in the HEALing Communities Study with the focus on preventing overdoses/deaths has been cited nationally by NIDA and Columbia University as a leader in this work.

Harm reduction and prevention are two key interventions proven to reduce overdose deaths. NARCAN is an overdose reversal drug, easily administered, that revives overdose victims. An online platform for NARCAN training designed by HEALing Study staff and pop-up NARCAN training events sited in neighborhoods identified via overdose mapping that experienced high levels of overdoses resulted in the distribution of 620 NARCAN kits primarily to individuals that either knew someone dealing with opiate addiction or had previously witnessed an overdose. Data analysis shows us that this distribution resulted in at least 29 bystander reversals that saved lives. Law enforcement and first responders also regularly administer NARCAN and save lives every day.