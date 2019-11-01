Peter Adams is the current Sennett town supervisor and is running for reelection. He certainly deserves being reelected. Over the past several years he has proven his ability to keep Sennett running smoothly and no one could do a better job.
Everyone living in Sennett should be grateful that a man with such management and business skills is so dedicated to our town.
Regardless of any party affiliation please vote for the best for our town. Reelect Peter Adams as Sennett town supervisor.
Sue Dove
Sennett