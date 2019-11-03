The town of Sennett is fortunate to have Peter Adams, a highly qualified business man, as town supervisor. His expertise in business and his organizational skills have made him one of the very best supervisors the town has had. He keeps the own running smoothly with none of the problems and lawsuits we experienced under other supervisors.
Peter has introduced many changes in town operations that benefit all of us, from a new town park, better water service and greatly improved business operations just to name a few.
Please reelect Peter Adams Sennett town supervisor.
John Currier
Sennett