Letter: Reelect Batman for county Legislature

I write in support of Keith Batman, who is running for re-election as our representative from District 7 to the Cayuga County Legislature. Keith has represented District 7 for the past eight years. He has a proven record of positive results for the towns of Springport, Scipio and Ledyard. His accomplishments include environmental initiatives that support safe drinking water, expansion of broadband internet service, improved roads and a history of working with town and village governments. He supports balanced budgets and controlled taxes. He has brought experience, legislative knowledge and responsible action to our county Legislature in a time when it has been sorely needed. Most importantly, he is responsive to every constituent within his district. Early voting begins Oct. 23. Please join me in re-electing Keith Batman by voting on or before Nov. 2.