Auburn is fortunate to have the opportunity to re-elect Mayor Michael Quill. He has proven himself to be an honest, hardworking leader who is fully committed to our city. Mayor Quill works well with our progressive city council and city manager as the team continues to move Auburn forward. Under Mayor Quill’s management, his team has worked to ensure that city finances are stable. He has played a significant role in securing state and federal funding for infrastructure projects, revitalizing Auburn by attracting new businesses, and helping to draw more tourists to our historic city. Please help to keep Mayor Quill’s vision for Auburn alive by re-electing him on Nov. 5.
Sandra Reilly Lalonde
