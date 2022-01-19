Letter: Reflect on life's biggest accomplishments

"Mama, there goes that man."

Yes, the man on the street once again gets to asking the big questions of the day.

Man on the street: Excuse me, sir, my film crew and I are here to ask the big questions of the day. What five things in your opinion would you consider the most important accomplishments in your lifetime?

Other man: Wow, that's a good one. Let me think for a moment. Well, for starters, I say getting a college degree then getting a good-paying job. Getting married. Having kids. Being a good husband and father.

Man on the street: Thank you, sir. Oh, Ma'am, can I ask you your opinion to our big question of the day, which is in your lifetime, what would you consider your five biggest accomplishments?

Lady: Yeah, well I'll say all five at once. Being kind to everyone, generous, respectful, Christ-like in every way and never having any regrets about anything.

Man on the street: Thank you, ma'am. Excuse me, sir, if you don't mind I'd like to ask your opinion on the big question of the day, which is what five things would you consider the most important accomplishments in your lifetime?

Other man: That's an easy one. No. 1 would be saying no no no to the Devil every time he would tempt me to do something bad. There's no greater enjoyment in life than turning thumbs down to the Devil. Not with me, your nasty disgrace, not ever. Moving on to the other four, I'd say never being mean to anyone. That's just another big punch in the face to the Devil. There's everything in life to look at and find good to do. Being charitable, looking out for our fellow man and always strive to be Christ-like.

Man on the street: Thank you sir. Oh, ma'am, I've got the big question of the day for you. In your lifetime what would you consider your five biggest accomplishments?

Woman: Well, let's see now. Having a good education, having a good marriage, having no regrets ever, living Christ-like and whenever tempted by the devil turn him down time and again like Jesus did.

Man on the street: Thank you ma'am, thank you very much.

Murray Lynch

Auburn

