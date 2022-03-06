Letter: Reforms right-sizing our legal system

As an Upstate New York resident I typically enjoy your publication, but your recent article, “Cayuga County Legislature urges state to amend bail reform laws” (2/24/2022) is based on misunderstandings about New York state’s bail reform regulations. This piece propagates the false notion that bail reform equates to judges having no discretion in setting monetary bail or holding individuals accused of committing crimes on pretrial detention. In actuality, the bail reform measures that have been implemented extend only to certain misdemeanor, low-level charges and non-violent felonies. The types of cases that have been impacted by bail reform are charges that, pre-reform, would not have carried significantly high bail amounts — bail amounts that a wealthy individual could pay easily, while a poor individual would languish for months or even years in pretrial detention, unable to pay that low bail amount. Put simply, what bail reform did is start to right-size our legal system, so that there are not two systems of justice in our state, one for the rich and one for the poor.

While I know that, around here, this issue is often viewed as an unwelcome Downstate reform infringing on our Upstate community, the harms of an unjust justice system are hardly limited to urban areas. In the beautiful, close-knit, rural community I am proud to call home, so many of my neighbors have been harmed by the legal system, too. The impacts of involvement with the legal system often lead to a difficult if not impossible time securing stable employment to financially support their children, in addition to the generations of trauma that arrest and incarceration bring with them. The data shows that individuals accused of a crime who are held in pretrial detention (due to their inability to pay bail) are more likely to plead guilty, and to longer sentences. This is regardless of their guilt or innocence. The data also shows that, while there are many serious societal ills leading to crime and despair during the pandemic, bail reform is decidedly not their cause.

There is rampant misinformation about this hot-button topic, spread by headline-hungry politicians like NYC Mayor Eric Adams. We don't need more of that. In an era too often marred by politics over fact and fear over truth, I would urge you to look beyond the noise and strive for comprehensive reporting on critical issues that have very real impacts for our communities.

Morgan Greene

Cohocton

