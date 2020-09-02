Letter: Register to vote and oppose Trump

I am writing out of concern for our country, and writing to people who do not usually vote in elections. I have been watching our current president make promises to the American people that he has not kept. He promised to get rid of the deficit; we are now at an all-time high. He promised to repeal and replace ACA with something better, and instead he is in court trying to overturn pre-existing condition protections. He promised a better economy, but we now have wealthy people making huge gains while businesses on Main Street close their doors. Trump had a Republican House and Senate for his first two years in office and did not deliver on the promises he made, but somehow this is now the Democrats' fault? He has been ineffective at fulfilling these promises, while being very effective at pitting Americans against each other and stirring up arguments and Twitter drama. During this time, he has failed to establish a federal response to COVID and spends his time golfing and tweeting that COVID news coverage is fake. This is not the leadership we need. Please make sure you are registered and please vote. Americans can’t take four more years of this poor leadership!