Really has me wondering why any of the Auburn taxpayers would now vote yes on this school budget with a 14.26% increase from the state. Before you check that yes box you need to remember not only will the school get nearly 2% more of your hard earned dollars, the city will be wanting their increase soon as well. If we, as taxpayers, don't say I'm tapped out now then you're really giving the school district a blank check every time they want more. This increase affects not only homeowners but the people who rent as well. Time to show the district just how educated we are! There will be no program cuts, no job cuts! No to the budget vote!