Letter: Religious bias growing in the U.S.

In 1952 when I was a high school senior here in Auburn, I entered the American Legion's Annual Oratorical Contest, along with other local seniors as well as others from across the state. The topic we were to speak on was the U.S. Constitution and we could chose to speak of any one of the 10 amendments' enacted on Dec. 15, 1791. I chose the First Amendment.

Today's "uprising" is about the "rights" of all Americans ... “regardless of race, religion or creed” and "guaranteed" under the Constitution.

In this letter to the editor, I've decided to (again) focus on the First Amendment.

Unfortunately there's been evidence of "religious bias" growing in this country since the pilgrims landed at Plymouth Rock in 1620. (The only fact they came to America was because of "religious persecution" and their desire for "religious freedom"!)

Since they came we've seen the number of denominations increase to over 1,300 of them today! (The fact that we have so many is proof that "freedom of religion" has indeed been actively exercised in the United States.)