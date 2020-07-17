Letter: Religious bias growing in the U.S.

In 1952 when I was a high school senior here in Auburn, I entered the American Legion's Annual Oratorical Contest, along with other local seniors as well as others from across the state. The topic we were to speak on was the U.S. Constitution and we could chose to speak of any one of the 10 amendments' enacted on Dec. 15, 1791. I chose the First Amendment.
Today's "uprising" is about the "rights" of all Americans ... “regardless of race, religion or creed” and "guaranteed" under the Constitution.
In this letter to the editor, I've decided to (again) focus on the First Amendment.
Unfortunately there's been evidence of "religious bias" growing in this country since the pilgrims landed at Plymouth Rock in 1620. (The only fact they came to America was because of "religious persecution" and their desire for "religious freedom"!)
Since they came we've seen the number of denominations increase to over 1,300 of them today! (The fact that we have so many is proof that "freedom of religion" has indeed been actively exercised in the United States.)
Unfortunately there exists so much "bias" among the various denominations that we're now witnessing shootings and the bombings of churches, etc., proving that some people have only just enough religion to know what church not to attend.
Won't some folks be surprised to learn one day that we've all been praying to the same God! (Forgetting also that Abraham is still recognized today as the "father" of Christians, Muslims and Jews?)
It took some serious investigating of many of the "religious offerings" before I decided which one I wanted to become ordained as a minister of. Fortunately I was introduced to the work of world-renowned psychiatrist Dr. Elizabeth Kubler-Ross, whose materials on "death and dying" solidified my becoming a "Spiritualist." (Oh well! Since we all have the same "passport" ... we'll all come to know the truth one day ... right?)
Over the years I've thought a great deal about our Constitution. I've read it several times but I still find some parts of it difficult to understand and I also know that that is sometimes so! The fact we have nine members on our U.S. Supreme Court endeavoring to explain it for us is proof that it is sometimes “difficult to understand.”
The Rev. Joyce H. Smith-Moore
Auburn
