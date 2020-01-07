Is Mark Galli of Christianity Today America’s Dietrich Bonhoffer? Remember, in the 1930s, Bonhoffer was a German cleric who tried to warn the German clergy of the dangers of making a deal with “a certain German politician” and who got hanged for his trouble. Remember, at the time the German clergy were so afraid of the socialists and leftists that out of that fear they made a deal to support “a certain German politician.” It’s more than a little ironic then when Trump immediately accuses Galli of being a “leftist.”
But this letter isn’t about whether Trump is as bad as some “certain German politician.” Rather, it’s about what happens when some so-called religious-right church leaders make a deal with an amoral politician with a long history of immorality in order to gain political power, and the consequences. We all clearly remember three years ago, when some certain self-same church leaders claimed that, “as bad as Trump was, he wasn’t so bad that they couldn’t guide him on a better path”, that they had spoken with Trump and he assured them that he would listen to them and “be better,” not necessarily “be best” but at least “be better.”
It’s the same kind of deal Republican politicians made. They would surround him with generals and “competent” men who would guide, steer him and keep him, and the country, out of trouble. Now three years later, there’s not one general remains, not one competent advisor, they’ve all been replaced by political hacks and “yes” men who can’t begin to keep Trump on the right path or don’t care.
And, three years later, maybe these same church leaders are discovering the danger of making a deal with someone so entirely lacking in morals. Their deal is like every deal that Trump has ever made in business or politics. His price just keeps going up and up, one moral outrage after another, each one more egregious than the last.
You have free articles remaining.
The thing is, in business, the cost of a bad business deal is just money, in politics, it’s bad policy and endangered national security but currency of religion is morals and sin. And we all know what the “wages of sin” are, don’t we?
Looks like these so-called “religious leaders” have gotten a little more than they bargained for but so does everybody who makes a deal with Trump.
Richard Glenister
Locke