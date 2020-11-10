Letter: Remember and thank our veterans

Our veterans sacrificed a great deal for our way of life and the freedoms we enjoy. Some had physical wounds and others suffered emotional wounds. This is a portion of an actual letter sent home from my brother Mike following a combat mission in Vietnam:
"I watched the corpsman tend to the wounded and glancing over where dead lay, one face was familiar. I got up and quite self-consciously walked over the where he lay. I looked into his ashen faced that was washed clean from the rain; he had stepped onto a mine and he legs were torn beyond recognition. I didn't recall his name but I remember meeting him at the USO in DaNang, we shared a few beers and I had asked him for a cigarette. He gave me the whole pack as he promised his girl he would quit before returning home and now was as good a time as any.
"His shirt was torn open and there were envelopes laying in a bloodied pocket. I took them out, there were six of them, pink and blue, laced heavily with perfume. The scent made me think of my girl and I fingered them for a long moment and then put them back. I wondered what his girl looked like and who would tell her. Taking off my poncho I propped up his head out of the mud and covered his face.
"We were informed that we would have to wait an hour for our evacuation; most sat in silence in the rain. Some men began to eat and one private off to the side began to vomit. He turned his head in embarrassment but no one seemed to notice; I tried to smoke but everything was too wet. Laying back I thought of the day I would go home my family waiting at the airport. Thick black clouds of smoke from the burning village we had just left billowed in the background.
"I recalled reading of King Richard returning from the crusades to the herald of trumpets, of the Doughboys returning from France and huge crowds greeting them in New York City. I also thought of the ones that didn't return from the fields of death, the cry of the children, the anguish of the wounded, the blood of the fallen. The sound of the triumphant music would fall deaf upon their ears."
Tom Adessa
Auburn
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!