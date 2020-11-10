Letter: Remember and thank our veterans

Our veterans sacrificed a great deal for our way of life and the freedoms we enjoy. Some had physical wounds and others suffered emotional wounds. This is a portion of an actual letter sent home from my brother Mike following a combat mission in Vietnam:

"I watched the corpsman tend to the wounded and glancing over where dead lay, one face was familiar. I got up and quite self-consciously walked over the where he lay. I looked into his ashen faced that was washed clean from the rain; he had stepped onto a mine and he legs were torn beyond recognition. I didn't recall his name but I remember meeting him at the USO in DaNang, we shared a few beers and I had asked him for a cigarette. He gave me the whole pack as he promised his girl he would quit before returning home and now was as good a time as any.

"His shirt was torn open and there were envelopes laying in a bloodied pocket. I took them out, there were six of them, pink and blue, laced heavily with perfume. The scent made me think of my girl and I fingered them for a long moment and then put them back. I wondered what his girl looked like and who would tell her. Taking off my poncho I propped up his head out of the mud and covered his face.