Letter: Remember those who gave their lives

Memorial Day is typically the time that we transition into the summer season with picnics, other festivities and holiday sales. But this day, formerly known as Decoration Day, of course really isn’t about any of that.

The true purpose of the day is to solemnly remember those who gave their lives on battlefields, on the seas and in the air to ensure that we can live as a free country. It is a time to remember and honor those combat veterans who never came home to their families and loved ones, dying to protect the values of this nation for them, and for future generations.

This year, with so many activities and events cancelled, it will be impossible for many of us to honor these veterans in traditional ways, by listening to speeches or placing wreaths or flags on their graves.

Every American can still be proud to display a flag on their home and think about the hundreds of thousands of brave men and women who paid the ultimate sacrifice. In wars starting from the time of the Revolution to present-day conflicts where we are involved all over the world, these service members placed themselves in harm’s way, always answering the call of duty.