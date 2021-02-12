Letter: Removing library books a big overstep

A response to the recent school board column on diversity:

Mr. Sheppard has gotten me nervous as an Auburn taxpayer by some points he has brought up.

Diversity, equity and inclusion.

First off what are you going to be teaching or promoting to establish your benchmark and goals? You say you have taken first steps to address some of the areas that are deficient with regards to equity. (The quality of being fair and impartial.) What are they? And what is the curriculum and instruction you are going to incorporate? What is the Culturally Responsive Curriculum Scorecard that you are purchasing with my taxpayer dollars? First off — life may not be fair or impartial; but it is what you make it!

Then you say you are going through the library's collection of books to "determine" what percentage of books are written by and reflect the experiences of people based on their race, gender, religion and abilities and then "remove" what you don't agree with? Stop right there! Evaluating books in a library is not your job!