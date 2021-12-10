 Skip to main content
Letter: Renaming things does not solve problems

With all of the hoopla over renaming the school, I must admit, I get a pretty good laugh.

After all, it was only about 30 years ago, right after the Rodney King riots, that there was a rabid rush to rename every major thoroughfare "Martin Luther King Boulevard."

The fantasy then was the same as it is now — by renaming the school the golden opportunities will abound, the crime rate will drop, graduation rates will go up, and the whole world will be just hunky-dory. You remember: "Can't we all just get along?" How well did that work out?!

Appeasement never works, kiddies.

Anthony R. Diangelo

Venice

