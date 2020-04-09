Letter: Renewable energy must be our future

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The coronavirus is understandably dominating our attention right now, but over time we will come out the other side of this crisis. Meanwhile we can take lessons on the value of preparation and early action when faced with a looming crisis.

So I appreciated Clyde Howard's letter on rising global temperatures. He cited data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration showing that the five warmest years on record have all occurred since 2015.

Mr. Howard was responding to a letter which ridiculed people like Greta Thunberg, who are sounding the alarm on climate change and demanding stronger action. The sad news is that climate denialism still exists, but the good news is that it seems to be fading, and what is growing is eagerness for effective solutions.

Fortunately there is such a solution: the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act is a bipartisan bill in the House of Representatives, with 80 co-sponsors, more than any carbon-pricing bill ever. It would put a steadily-rising fee on all fossil fuels at the source (i.e. at the oil derrick or the coal mine) then rebate the fee to households in the form of a monthly cash dividend.