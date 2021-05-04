Letter: Rent relief unfair to NY landlords

The recent news coverage of the eviction moratorium extension lacks clarity on the reality for both tenants in need and landlords. The eviction moratorium is supposed to protect non-paying tenants who have been affected by COVID from having to find other housing. It is also supposed to protect homeowners (presumably landlords as well, but not if they don’t qualify) from bank and tax foreclosure, but the difference is that tenants have a chance to get the rent paid for them (rent relief) while landlords do not have the chance to get mortgage or taxes paid for them. Theoretically, if every non-paying tenant is eligible for the rent relief money, then every landlord would be made whole, but this will not be the case. There will be tenants who do not cooperatively apply or who are ineligible because they do not meet the income guidelines, which includes unemployment and stimulus checks as income. There will be, and already are, tenants who have left units with months of unpaid rent owed. There are still tenants who are non-paying holdovers from before COVID and tenants who are a nuisance to other tenants or neighbors. All these cases have languished for 15 months, and now another four ... or more? Those tenants are driving the cost of housing up and the availability of units down. Despite what the Legislature majority touts as altruistic “health and safety” reasons for the moratoriums, the reality is that the only people who benefit from this legislation are the supporting legislators who can say, “It is COVID’s fault, not ours.” Landlords do not want evictions; they want equity in court and fairness among people, not just money.