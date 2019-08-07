How long are we supposed to wait? Our current health care financing "system" is a chaotic mess and not getting better as Congress dawdles. More and more people are declaring bankruptcy over unpaid medical expenses. Families are stretched to the breaking point by medicine costs. For our U.S. Rep. John Katko and his Republican colleagues, the federal medical care policy seems to be "more suffering and early death." We have been waiting and waiting for progress as our supposed leaders waffle and wander. Time to repeal and replace Mr. Katko and choose someone committed to bringing affordable health care to millions of people who desperately need it.
Jim Brady
Owasco
Jim Brady is a member of Indivisible Cayuga Steering Committee.