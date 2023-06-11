Claudia Tenney expressed her feelings about Trump announcing his imminent indictment. She and Brandon Williams claim it is a dark day! Elise Stefanik goes further. She says it's her mission to carve out the rot that the agencies have towards Trump.

So while it is left with questions about a dark day, Tenney and Williams don’t explain at least in the segment. Hell yeah! It’s a dark day brought on by those who support Trump. Had this happened with roles and parties reversed, are they saying that they would not hold the president accountable for their action? Hardly think so! Probably would have treason charges brought with another coup attempt to overthrow our democracy. From what I understand, the Constitution and the rule of law need not apply to Trumpers even though they swore an oath to defend it. Williams did it at least twice. Tenney is a active military mother, as her son is actively defending our Constitution against enemies foreign and domestic.