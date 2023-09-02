I’m writing to disagree with John Miller about publishing the letter by Lawrence Netti. I know Mr. Netti firmly believes everything he wrote to be true. The Republican party has become an authoritarian cult that uses conspiracy theories and lies as propaganda with the help of Fox News and other right-wing outlets.

I know nothing I write here will dissuade him from his beliefs. I believe there are those in the party who have not succumbed to this “infection” and are just remaining silent or just do not have the time to pay attention to politics. Printing Mr. Netti’s letter may reach those individuals to show them that the Republican party they have supported their entire voting life no longer exists. They must make a very hard decision to not support their “tribe”. They must choose to vote for democrats or stay home.

It is truly sad that this cult infection has torn families and this country apart. But it must be exposed for what it is. The party’s only agenda is grievance and revenge. The only way to rid our country of this cult infection is with legal consequences and a complete repudiation at the ballot box. The Citizen was right to publish Mr. Netti’s letter, we need non-cult Republicans to see the infection. My only suggestion is for the paper to consider at least adding a disclaimer that there has been no evidence presented in a court of law that the election was rigged.

Mary Furlong

Martville