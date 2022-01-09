Letter: Republican Party has become radical

I am a retired psychiatric nurse practitioner and I can be silent no longer. I am writing to call out the Republican Party. It is time to choose sides, now! It is reality vs. unsubstantiated BS, or the big lie. If you deny reality and continue to stand by your “unreality,” I believe you need a psychiatric evaluation. This is delusional behavior. You cannot create an alternative reality to what is reality. If you are not psychotic, you are member of a cult, the big lie cult. The cult benefits from radicalizing you to believe what they want you to believe is reality. I see no other explanation, as a reality-based person. This is no different than Islamic radicalization; it’s just happening in a different place! This radicalization is happening, courtesy of the manipulative, dangerous, malignantly narcissistic tendencies of the former president. If red flags are not going up with freedom-loving, reality-based citizens on both sides of the aisles, we are doomed! If we cannot agree on fact or reality, what can we agree on? I fear for our democracy. But until we are all on the same reality-based page, we cannot go forward.