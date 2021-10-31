Letter: Republican stance on voting disturbing

Such a disturbing photo on the front page of The Citizen of New York State GOP Chairman Nick Langworthy coming out against election-related propositions on the upcoming ballot. The mantle of sowing doubt about our election system that has been forwarded by national Republicans is now being taken up by Republicans in New York state. By holding signs stating “Keep Honest Elections - Just Say No,” our local Republicans are suggesting that easier access to voting will lead to fraud. This ridiculousness has been peddled by former President Trump and his autocratic minions around the country with zero evidence that there has ever been more than a handful of examples of voter fraud in any election. Americans are proud of their democratic heritage and we can only be better by making it available to more Americans. No excuse absentee ballots and a cutting time to register are hardly controversial and can expand the voter pool. That is a good thing for everyone regardless of party affiliation. Our elected officials cannot claim to be committed to democracy and intentionally impede access to voting. This kind of anti-democratic rhetoric seems natural coming from Republicans in Florida or Texas but it is so disappointing to see its ugly head rise up here in Cayuga County.