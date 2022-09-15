Letter: Republican values being misrepresented

I want to clarify the ideology the Republican Party, so misrepresented today.

Border control and legal immigration so that drugs and human trafficking is checked. Vetting future citizens to be contributors, productive and good citizens of our nation.

A strong justice system and fully funded police force to maintain public safety from crime. Criminals not freely released to commit greater crimes. Equal application of law to all.

Free speech, personal freedom, following our guiding document written by our founders, the Constitution. Not draconian mandates and laws.

Thoughtful fiscal planning and policy to ensure that our economy grows and that its citizens can afford to live and prosper without making sacrifices from continuously rising costs. Stewardship of our tax dollars and reduce wasteful reckless spending. Not wasteful inflationary policies to buy votes.

Schools to restore our leadership in the educational standing in the world, teaching that’s free of political, ideological indoctrination. Providing a high-quality education, reading, writing, math, science, and history. History, both good and bad, so not to lose the lessons it offers us.

Allow parents to pass to their child family values, strong faith, and guide them to become critical thinkers.

Responsible foreign policy and a strong military free of foolhardy actions. Not poor planning that cost lives and failed to bring Americans home, letting terrorism flourish. Not thoughtless incoherent statements. Maintaining the global respect of America through strong leadership.

A sound well planned domestic energy policy to manage transition for environmental change, providing continuous reliable affordable energy. Restoring and maintaining American energy independence to protect our nation’s security.

Restore true democracy, reduce government, and remove power from the Federal level and to the states, allowing each state and people to choose what laws they desire to live under. Safe elections where each state can have the true and verified voice of we the people heard.

I believe many are disappointed in the current direction. I‘m confident traditional Democrats are in the support of these common goals and will chose to restore our nation in November and eliminate the extreme polarizing echo of this administration. Restoring common sense, the pride, respect and honor for our country and its varied people and forgotten words of our pledge of allegiance.

I pray we unite this November and extinguish the foolishness, hypocrisy and the gaslights that have been shinning upon us. Allowing us to return, together again, as Americans.

Paul Ruzicka

Aurelius