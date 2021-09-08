Letter: Republicans are seeking autocracy

After the tragedy of “9-11,” America and Partners went after Bin Laden in Afghanistan. In “2003” “W” took a left turn intro Iraq with the full force and fury of the American military; it was the war that should have never have been. If we had hit Afghanistan with the same intensity we would have been out in three to five years and today the country would be free. Every president from Bush to Biden reaffirmed that the day would come when we would leave. Trump and Pompeo negotiated the “pull-out” with the Taliban and got snookered but their efforts were approved by the GOP. No one could have predicted the rapid collapse of the Afghanistan military and those same Republicans are now bashing Biden for how things went, having remained totally silent, however, when Trump abandoned the Kurds in a rapid and unexpected pull-out of American Forces. Regardless of who had been president, the Afghan exit would have gone badly, under the circumstances.