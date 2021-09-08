Letter: Republicans are seeking autocracy

After the tragedy of “9-11,” America and Partners went after Bin Laden in Afghanistan. In “2003” “W” took a left turn intro Iraq with the full force and fury of the American military; it was the war that should have never have been. If we had hit Afghanistan with the same intensity we would have been out in three to five years and today the country would be free. Every president from Bush to Biden reaffirmed that the day would come when we would leave. Trump and Pompeo negotiated the “pull-out” with the Taliban and got snookered but their efforts were approved by the GOP. No one could have predicted the rapid collapse of the Afghanistan military and those same Republicans are now bashing Biden for how things went, having remained totally silent, however, when Trump abandoned the Kurds in a rapid and unexpected pull-out of American Forces. Regardless of who had been president, the Afghan exit would have gone badly, under the circumstances.
When things go well Republicans take the credit and when they go badly they blame the Democrats in general and the president in particular. There is no longer anything “Grand Old Party.” They haven’t had an original idea or done anything for the American people since the Presidency of H.W. Bush who represented all Americans and who I voted for twice. During the presidency of H.W., Democrats and Republicans referred to each other as the “worthy opposition.” The Republican Party has been lurching further and further to the right since the advent of Newt Gingrich. Aside from tax cuts for the rich what have they done for America? They will gerrymander, they will pass voter suppression legislation and do everything they can to turn America in to a one-party autocracy.
Ernie DeCaro
Auburn