Letter: Republicans are standing in the way of progress

The vast majority of Trump's supporters believe “the election was stolen.” It's also true that we're seeing plenty of evidence that up to 30% of the Trump base is willing to be violent as their way of proving their "patriotism"! (And yet there's also some Republicans who really don't want Trump to run again!)

The recent close crisis of the federal debt needs a closer look at because they're for past bills, including spending attributed to Trump and to the Bush administration!

Ironically the $3.5 trillion that President Biden is seeking would benefit a vast majority of the American public. (Ironically, it is estimated that 90% of Americans are in favor of what is in the president's bill!)

However, a majority of the top 1% of the wealthiest in our nation oppose it. (Perhaps our president shouldn't have publicly announced that the money would be raised by taxing the top 1% of the rich.)

Republican politicians are voting no to the president's wishes! (For years most of them have been receiving huge free checks from most of those in the 1%!)

Our country may be close to losing our democracy if those among us don't wake up to what's really happening! (Voting is the only answer to saving it ... unless the current gerrymandering underway changes it!)

Joyce H. Smith-Moore

Auburn

