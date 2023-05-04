I write this article because the USA witnessed the former president, Donald J. Trump, being indicted and arrested in New York City. Trump was charged with 34 charges against him. This was the first time in history that a president was charged and arrested and fingerprinted. It sure was a sad day on April 4th, 2023, for our country. The only president to be impeached twice and now indicted and arrested. I watched the whole thing happen on television that day.

I also watched at 8:30 p.m. his speech in Florida that evening. He lied that evening again and again. Under the Constitution, Trump has the right to an attorney and is innocent until proven guilty in the court of law.

Marjorie Taylor Green showed up in New York to support him. Lying George Santos was there as well. George Santos should be thrown out of office for his lying and ethics. Jim Jordan, Matt Gaetz, Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, keep defending Trump right up to the end. Let's not forget crying Lindsey Graham pleading with the American people to send in money to save lying Trump. Donald Trump is a billionaire people. Are the American people really this ignorant and stupid to send money to him?

Michael Cohen told the New York DA about this hush money and other crooked deals. David Pecker, a friend of Trump, publisher of the National Enquirer, is on the hot seat as well. All 34 counts are linked to a series of checks being paid out to Stormy Daniels, Karen McDougall, hush money to these two women.

Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg read off some of the charges he brought in this case. It pertains to the two payoffs and other payoffs as well. Judge Juan Merchan did not impose a gag order, but told Trump attorneys not to cause trouble by saying any more wrongful statements. Trump ignored that when he gave his lying speech. Let's see where everything goes, where it takes it to. Let the judicial system exercise the law. For the American people, watch this very closely and judge for yourselves. Donald Trump and Republicans have divided this country so bad. May God help the United States of America and get to the truth.

God bless the United States of America.

Gary "Stretch" Wright

Auburn