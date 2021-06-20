Letter: Republicans do nothing but get in the way

Recently President Joe Biden has tried to get an infrastructure bill passed in Congress. The do-nothing Republicans have not passed one yet. Make no mistake about this, the Republicans don't want to either. They want President Biden to fail. Why? Politics. The Republicans want to win the midterm elections and control all of Congress instead. Who suffers? The American people. Mitch McConnell, Kevin McCarthy, Lindsey Graham, Steve Scalise are all out for power, nothing else. I hope the Dems ask them this. To all Republicans, are your bridges safe, highways safe, airports safes, railroads safe and subways safe to travel? The answer is heck no. The month is June. They will stall. Nothing will get done.

The do-nothing Republicans would rather support and defend lying, crooked Donald Trump. This is a proven fact. I will say Republican John Katko stood up to them about the Jan. 6 insurrection and supports an investigation on that terrible day. I support John Katko on this, and still do. He had the guts to do the right thing. Ron Johnson, a Republican senator, said the insurrectionists came peacefully. He is crazy along with other Republicans from hard-right states.

The other issue is voting rights. The Republicans want to make it hard for all Black people to vote. Why? Because they tend to vote Democratic. That is just wrong. The do-nothing Republicans want to do away with the 1964 Civil Rights bill.