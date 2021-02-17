Letter: Republicans failed to defend democracy

I type this letter with tears in my eyes as I’ve just watched the House managers' presentation of the case against Donald J. Trump. The airing of videos, many of which have never been seen, displayed the incredible courage of the Capitol Police and other law enforcement personnel. The police were greatly outnumbered by Trump's minions yet they were bravely willing to give up their lives to defend democracy.

If only the Republicans in the Senate had a small fraction of that courage, they would be willing to put their perceived political futures at risk and vote to convict Trump. No rational person can doubt that Mr. Trump's words and actions before and on Jan. 6 led to the right-wing MAGA terrorists’ attack the Capitol building. If Trump, after trying to overthrow our government, cannot be convicted in the Senate and barred from ever serving again those potential consequences might just as well be stricken from our Constitution.