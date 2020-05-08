Letter: Republicans letting U.S. workers down

As all the crap this administration has done and not done, they seem to be upping their game. Trump signed a Presidential Defense Act bill requiring that the three major meat processing plants reopen now. And the Republican governors are just as bad as the feds. Any worker who refuses to return to work after the plants open will lose their unemployment benefits. It’s as if these leaders and the U.S. Department of Justice, run by Barr, want these employees to suffer, spread it and die! As for the executives of these companies, I really haven’t heard much defiance to the PDA order. Granted, I have never seen the inside of any type of those plants, but I did know of a married couple who described the inside of one as fly-infested, guts stuck to the walls and ice rink slippery floors. One was in white collar management and the other a steward on the floor. At their facility which was one of the big three, speed was the paycheck. One couldn’t take a bathroom break unless a supervisor had someone ready to take place immediately so as not to slow down the process.