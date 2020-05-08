Letter: Republicans letting U.S. workers down

Are we blessed not to have the big mid-western meat processing plants in our area? Yes we are, but it is a very humble blessing.
As all the crap this administration has done and not done, they seem to be upping their game. Trump signed a Presidential Defense Act bill requiring that the three major meat processing plants reopen now. And the Republican governors are just as bad as the feds. Any worker who refuses to return to work after the plants open will lose their unemployment benefits. It’s as if these leaders and the U.S. Department of Justice, run by Barr, want these employees to suffer, spread it and die! As for the executives of these companies, I really haven’t heard much defiance to the PDA order. Granted, I have never seen the inside of any type of those plants, but I did know of a married couple who described the inside of one as fly-infested, guts stuck to the walls and ice rink slippery floors. One was in white collar management and the other a steward on the floor. At their facility which was one of the big three, speed was the paycheck. One couldn’t take a bathroom break unless a supervisor had someone ready to take place immediately so as not to slow down the process.
I am grateful for our Governor Cuomo and his plain-talk, to-the-point briefings. Besides, I am sure it wouldn’t be allowed knowing what we know now.
The days of the Grand Old Party’s ideals have worn out and are no longer useful. From this side of the Mississippi and north of the Mason Dixon Line, we are blessed. But those families in Republican states who are making sure I can have my hot dog, may God watch over you and keep you safe because the President, the governors and congressional Republicans aren’t going to!
R.L. Searles
Sennett
