Letter: Republicans make up their own rules

The Republican Party has done absolutely nothing for mainstream America in decades, their main focus is always a “Sky Is Falling Narrative” of everything that the Democrats do. One of their main themes has been that the Democrats are moving us toward socialism.
Interesting point of View. In the days of the George W. Bush presidency there was a huge tax cut for the rich. Billions went to the wealthiest among us but the GOP didn’t call that socialism. Bush also ran up a huge deficit and by the end of his second term the economy crashed, it what was called the Recession of 2008. The Wall Street Bailout came to life under Bush, and it cost the American taxpayer half a trillion dollars but that wasn’t socialism either.
Interestingly, the bailout under Bush was popular with Republicans until Obama endorsed it and then all of a sudden the entire GOP was against it. Socialism?
Obama and Vice President Biden brought the economy back and everything they did was criticized by the the Republicans, every time they reached across the aisle they got their hands slapped, figuratively speaking.
Fast forward to the disaster commonly known as the Trump presidency and again there was a tax cut for the wealthy and the GOP didn’t call that socialism. Trump bragged, “I just made you people allot of money.” The cost was two trillion dollars. Now the covid relief package for the same dollar amount will benefit normal working Americans and the poor. It will help us get past the pandemic and help put the economy back on it’s feet. Small business owners who have been hanging in by their fingernails are being tossed a life line. But! Again the Republicans are crying, socialism, socialism!
Aside from tax cuts for the rich there are “HUGE” subsidies amounting to billions for Big Oil and Big Pharma to name just these two, as if they didn’t already make enough money but no that’s not socialism. Seriously! These monstrous subsidies roll on year after year but again, you guessed it, “Not socialism”.
The rich and powerful in league with the government make the rules. How is it that the biggest, richest and most powerful companies get away with pay very little or no taxes at all?
But, at the risk of being very repetitive, according to the GOP this isn’t socialism either.
Ernie DeCaro
Auburn