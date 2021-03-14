Letter: Republicans make up their own rules

The Republican Party has done absolutely nothing for mainstream America in decades, their main focus is always a “Sky Is Falling Narrative” of everything that the Democrats do. One of their main themes has been that the Democrats are moving us toward socialism.

Interesting point of View. In the days of the George W. Bush presidency there was a huge tax cut for the rich. Billions went to the wealthiest among us but the GOP didn’t call that socialism. Bush also ran up a huge deficit and by the end of his second term the economy crashed, it what was called the Recession of 2008. The Wall Street Bailout came to life under Bush, and it cost the American taxpayer half a trillion dollars but that wasn’t socialism either.

Interestingly, the bailout under Bush was popular with Republicans until Obama endorsed it and then all of a sudden the entire GOP was against it. Socialism?

Obama and Vice President Biden brought the economy back and everything they did was criticized by the the Republicans, every time they reached across the aisle they got their hands slapped, figuratively speaking.