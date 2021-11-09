Letter: Republicans must get rid of Katko

I urge all true Republican voters to never support Congressman John Katko in any future elections. He has continually backed Democratic legislation that will only lead to the destruction of the future of our children and grandchildren and has continually and blatantly misrepresented his Republican constituents by voting with the radical Democrats. I would also urge all Republican voters to not financially back the Republican Party until this RINO is censored by the party. In my opinion as a lifelong Republican, Katko deserves no support from the people who believe that our government spending and mandates are eroding our individual freedom with every phony bill passed in Congress. Obviously Katko wants to play both sides of the fence for his own political gain and not for the good of the country. So I would ask that all Republicans in his district contact Katko and let him know that his continued support for the reckless Democrat agenda will end his political career. I for one will never vote for this phony Republican again nor will I financially support the Republican Party until Katko is out of office.