Letter: Republicans must turn away from Trump

I write this article because I strongly believe the American people deserve the truth about the riot on our U.S. Capitol. The Republicans call the Jan. 6 hearings a kangaroo court. I strongly disagree with that. All the witnesses that have testified under oath have told evidence against Donald Trump. They keep mounting up evidence against Trump every hearing. The eyewitnesses learned from the Watergate scandal not to commit perjury and lie for Trump. There were 50 people that lied for Nixon and went to prison for it.

I hope this committee can find evidence enough to stop Trump from ever running for president again. This man has lied, backstabbed people and will not stop at any cost to get power. He is unfit to be president of our great country. He has damaged our freedom and democracy.

I ask the Republican Party, do you really want to trust him as your leader in your party? Donald Trump does not want to defeat you, he wants to destroy you if you don't go along with him. That is a proven fact. He has to be stopped right now.

The American people don't trust our government — federal, state, local. The American people have been lied to so much and trust is all gone, Republican, Democrat, independent. Republicans, get back to the party of Abraham Lincoln, who saved the union and freed the slaves. Trump is not your savior, find someone else.

Former presidents that have damaged our democracy:

1. Richard Nixon: Watergate lies and corruption.

2. Ronald Reagan: Iran-contra deal lies and corruption.

3. Bill Clinton: Lied under oath about sex in the Lewinsky affair. He lied to the whole world.

4. George W. Bush: Lied about mass destruction weapons in Iraq.

5. Donald Trump: Riot on the Capitol, no question about it.

The facts are all there, my fellow Americans. Judge for yourself. Let's get back the government of the people, for the people, by the people.

Gary "Stretch" Wright

Auburn