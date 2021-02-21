Letter: Republicans must turn away from Trump

The second impeachment trial hearings of former President Donald John Trump were held in the Senate. The footage and videos show just how guilty he was. Trump encouraged, incited and caused the insurrection and attack on the Capitol Jan. 6.

The rioters heard his speech to go down to the Capitol; he would go with them. He lied. He didn't go at all. The rioters heard him and said "Let's take the Capitol." That is what they did and said Trump asked them to do so. Some of the groups: KKK, white supremacists, Proud Boys and other hate groups were all there.

There were six people killed. Others, including security forces, were hurt. They had heart attacks and suffered from PTSD. Others committed suicide.

The year 1812 was the last year the Capitol was attacked. The lives of every congressman — Republican, independent and Democrat — were in grave danger. Donald Trump wanted his vice president, Mike Pence, to overturn the election and break the laws of the constitution. Pence did his job within the constitution's laws. Trump threw him under the bus, Trump supporters wanted to hang him.