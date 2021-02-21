Letter: Republicans must turn away from Trump

The second impeachment trial hearings of former President Donald John Trump were held in the Senate. The footage and videos show just how guilty he was. Trump encouraged, incited and caused the insurrection and attack on the Capitol Jan. 6.
The rioters heard his speech to go down to the Capitol; he would go with them. He lied. He didn't go at all. The rioters heard him and said "Let's take the Capitol." That is what they did and said Trump asked them to do so. Some of the groups: KKK, white supremacists, Proud Boys and other hate groups were all there.
There were six people killed. Others, including security forces, were hurt. They had heart attacks and suffered from PTSD. Others committed suicide.
The year 1812 was the last year the Capitol was attacked. The lives of every congressman — Republican, independent and Democrat — were in grave danger. Donald Trump wanted his vice president, Mike Pence, to overturn the election and break the laws of the constitution. Pence did his job within the constitution's laws. Trump threw him under the bus, Trump supporters wanted to hang him.
Donald Trump failed defend the constitution against foreign and domestic enemies. Trump is the worst president this country has ever had. He is a liar, a bully, a tyrant and dictator. He left in disgrace and will go down in history as the only president impeached twice. He owns that. He only loves himself and his rich friends.
On Feb. 13, the Senate voted: 57 voted guilty, including seven Republicans, to convict. Forty-three Republican voted to acquit. To the seven Republicans: God Bless You for voting to convict. Why? Because, they put country first, not the party. For the 43 Republicans who voted to acquit, you own this vote. Trump owns you, his party. Don't forget that. The Republican only wants power and control.
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, he is a joke. He called Trump to call off the rioters. Trump said, the rioters care more than you do. Make no mistake about it, Trump enjoyed every minute of it. Mitch McConnell gets up, says Trump bears responsibility of the insurrection, right after he votes to acquit him.
To Republicans, Cayuga County and nationwide, you have to make up your minds: Follow Trump or get back to the party of Lincoln.
Let's go on and do the business of curing COVID-19 and the economy.
God Bless the United States of America.
Gary "Stretch" Wright
Auburn