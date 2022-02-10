Letter: Republicans need to break with Trump

The last few days the GOP appear to be on the run, their leaders divided and the man they support appearing to be on the way toward several indictments.
Most of all, many of us are bewildered as to the "total denial" regarding the Trump Jan. 6 insurrection/coup, as the GOP, shortly after the news media pressured the GOP they responded that it was a family outing, and this week the GOP have once again changed the narrative and called the insurrection/coup a "political discourse." Donald Trump continues to make commentaries about "Antifa"; he apparently is so ignorant and naive, and does not know what "Antifa" means. The word he continues to spew means "anti-fascist"; they are against commies, socialists and any anti-government terrorist groups. Donald Trump has also insulted and targeted our congressmen in District 24 named John Katko because he voted to impeach Donald Trump. We feel that Rep. John Katko is a hero for his vote on the side of justice.
My wife and I are hopeful that the GOP will finally wake up and smell the coffee, and drop Donald Trump like a hot potato, as this man is facing some very serious indictments over his long career and obvious corruption and fraud, and he now faces over 47 lawsuits. The GOP last week censured two very honest American citizens that are classified as heroes by the public, because they speak the truth, named Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger. The RNC needs to censure Donald Trump for his incitement of violence and election lies.
Last week, at one of the so-called Trump rallies, he actually called prosecutors and investigators racist and called on his gullible, antisocial and uneducated followers to protest in various states if he is indicted by these prosecutors. Donald Trump's comments were not only very ignorant but threatening in nature. We are still waiting and hopeful for the DOJ to indict this man for inciting the gullible public for his threatening behavior.
We would like for the Democratic Party to speak out to America and let us all know exactly what the GOP is trying to do by renaming the Jan. 6 Trump insurrection/coup with the above narratives. As many of us are "confused" as the GOP has no real purpose or answers to help the American public other than to give the rich and corporations tax breaks.
Andres and Beatriz Villamarzo
Auburn