Letter: Republicans need to reclaim their party

I’d like to give a shout out to R.L. Searles for his excellent opinion piece in the Aug. 10 edition of The Citizen. It’s beyond refreshing to hear from a real Republican who remembers what the GOP used to be. Yes, Claudia Tenney, as well as Steve Wells, who is also running for an upstate seat in congress, are Trump Republicans on TV with commercials quoting MAGA talking points promising to go to war with the president and the Democrats. Just what we need, more discord and acrimony. We don’t need any more people on the Crazy Train; we need people like our outgoing Congressman John Katko and former congressmen Jim Walsh, Sherwood Boehlert and Richard Hanna, who engaged with the Democrats to find common ground and get things done. People like Tenney and Wells appeal directly to Trump's radical base and thumb their noses at the rest of us. We can’t heal the political divide in America if we keep sending people to Washington that are part of the problem.

Trump is a con-man and criminal that broke the law and tried to stage a coup. That’s called sedition and what is just as seditious are the talking heads on Fox and all the other right wing networks decrying the fact that their idol is being investigated by the FBI and DOJ. The former president broke the law in real time on live television more than once, with the biggest travesty taking place on Jan. 6. What did they think was going to eventually happen?

Presently the Donald is the subject of five separate investigations being conducted by the New York State Attorney General, Manhattan District Attorney, Fulton County Georgia District Attorney, DOJ for election fraud regarding alternate electors and the FBI regarding illegal possession of government documents. Even former VP Dick Cheney has stepped up and called him the biggest threat to our democracy in our nations history and this is the guy that Tenney and Wells align themselves with. Is any rational person actually going to support these people other than the radical base?

The Democrats aren’t perfect. They have their faults too, but they don’t have anybody on the crazy train. We need two parties working together in good faith to guide the ship of state, we need the party of Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush and John McCain back.

Ernie DeCaro

Auburn