It is fairly obvious from his line of questioning at last month's committee meeting that Legislator Mark Strong would like to see commercial enterprises step in and do what they will to Owasco Lake. It seems to be the Republican mantra to question all science, regardless of the implications to human life or our environment. A point in question is this quote "We take whatever they say as gospel, and that's the way we govern our lake?" His point being that the Finger Lakes Institute is clearly up to some "Leftist" conspiracy. I suppose Mr. Strong would prefer to go back to the days before his party's own Richard Nixon signed the Environmental Protection Act, and use Owasco Lake as a dumping site. Perhaps the lake could even do something cool, like catching fire the way the Cuyahoga River did in the '50s and '60s until the damned Libs cleaned it up. The Republican aim when they attack science is to create confusion and in the midst of the confusion, hand off public lands to private enterprises. At some point, the people of this country will begin to understand that Republicans care only for the almighty dollar, and that Democrats and others who care about such silly things as the environment, are in their way.