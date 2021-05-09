Letter: Republicans not helping county government

I insist the Republican caucus of the Cayuga County Legislature immediately reverse course and vote to implement the operations officer position recently approved by the Government Operations Committee of the Legislature. This opposition is yet more obstructionism by the Republicans. And when has Mr. Pecher ever voted yes on anything? This whole thing seems to me another case of a bunch of old white guys overworking and underpaying a woman. If McNabb-Coleman is doing the work of a county administrator then pay her as an administrator. You can count on Republicans to bring more suffering and early death. Where's their plan for dealing with the Cayuga County Office Building? Where's their long term plan for capital improvements? Where's their plan for moving the county to charter status? They have none! Their caucus just gets in the way of people trying to make progress. Cayuga County has a $152 million budget and these people want to rinky-dink around and run the county off scribblings on the back of an envelope at Dunkin Donuts. Republicans, time to lead, follow, or get out of the way. Approve the operations officer immediately.