Letter: Republicans putting party over country

The impeachment of Donald John Trump is over. It was a joke on the do-nothing Republican Senate. I watched this whole trial and never have seen anything like it. No witnesses. Every trial has witnesses, but this one. The do-nothing Republicans voted against having any witnesses. Why? Because they were afraid John Bolton would tell the truth about President Trump. This is why lying, crooked, name-calling Donald Trump got acquitted. I strongly believe that witnesses would have told the whole story. The do-thing Republicans, I believe, would still have voted to acquit this president no matter what was said. Our democracy is in grave danger in our country. Trump is a very dangerous president. Here is why:

1. He doesn't respect the Constitution whatsoever.

2. He thinks this: My way or the highway.

3. He thinks he can do anything he wants to do, and he is doing just that.

To the Republicans: Alexander, Murkowski, Collins. You say it was imperative to say and do what you did, but that Trump's actions were not impeachable. You can't have it both ways. The president talks just like a mob boss, saying if you go against me, I will have it in for you.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}