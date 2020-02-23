Letter: Republicans putting party over country

The impeachment of Donald John Trump is over. It was a joke on the do-nothing Republican Senate. I watched this whole trial and never have seen anything like it. No witnesses. Every trial has witnesses, but this one. The do-nothing Republicans voted against having any witnesses. Why? Because they were afraid John Bolton would tell the truth about President Trump. This is why lying, crooked, name-calling Donald Trump got acquitted. I strongly believe that witnesses would have told the whole story. The do-thing Republicans, I believe, would still have voted to acquit this president no matter what was said. Our democracy is in grave danger in our country. Trump is a very dangerous president. Here is why:
1. He doesn't respect the Constitution whatsoever.
2. He thinks this: My way or the highway.
3. He thinks he can do anything he wants to do, and he is doing just that.
To the Republicans: Alexander, Murkowski, Collins. You say it was imperative to say and do what you did, but that Trump's actions were not impeachable. You can't have it both ways. The president talks just like a mob boss, saying if you go against me, I will have it in for you.
Impeachments of Presidents Andrew Johnson, Richard Nixon and Bill Clinton all had witnesses. Nixon did nothing compared with this president. Trump's was the only presidential impeachment without witnesses. He will go down in history as being impeached.
The State of Union address: Trump wouldn't shake hands with Madam Speaker Pelosi; this is wrong. He didn't try to heal the wounds in Congress; he made it worse with his lies and rhetoric. I don't blame the speaker when she tore up the copies of his lies.
His press conference to his followers: He was telling his do-nothings to wage war against the Democrats, no questions about it. They ate it up. The Republicans didn't put country first; they put party first.
Remember this: We will remember all of you at voting polls this coming November. The president is for the rich and famous, that's all. He is not for the working men and women. He is for the stock market.
I hope we get a change this fall, but remember this: God bless the United States of America.
Gary "Stretch" Wright
Auburn