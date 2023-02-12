I write this article about a big problem we face as a nation. The debt ceiling, pinging our nations debts. That has to be raised to pay our bills as a nation. The Republicans want spending cuts. Let's take a look at programs that don't work and scrap them off the books. The Republicans want to go after Social Security and Medicare, healthcare, food stamps, that American people depend on. But they give tax brakes out to most wealthy Americans. The Republicans were never for Social Security, Medicare. If anything, raise the age on Social Security, Medicare, like they did in 2000. The late Bob dole and Patrick Moynihan worked together and got this done. Let's do it again, it can be done.

Ronald Reagan called these programs socialism, but he never tried to solve the problem period he was dead wrong then, dead wrong today. If the Republicans have their way, they will scrap all of these programs entirely. Congress has to raise the debt ceiling, quit playing politics, you will paralyze the whole country.

President Biden has got to get inflation down for the economy to really work for the American people. He got a great job report of 517,000 new jobs last month and a report of 3.4% unemployment. He's got to get the inflation down to work for the American people. This debt ceiling has always been a problem in our government.

The Republicans will always go after our entitlements no matter what. Our entitlements are 70% of our budget, no question about it. You will have a riot in our great country if you cut or dissolve our Social Security, Medicare benefits. Whoever does this will be one-term Congress people and president. All politicians have to work together to solve this big problem.

God bless the United States of America.

Gary "Stretch" Wright

Auburn