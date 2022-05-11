Letter: Residents need a break from school taxes

After 34 years in education, I am still passionate about education, especially supporting our Auburn children.
But last year, the Auburn school budget needlessly ended up breaking our financial budgets. After receiving adequate monies from other sources, the district taxpayers were not only hit with a tax increase, but one that went up to the tax cap. We have always supported Auburn budget proposals in order to support out children and grandchildren. This year, I feel it is time for the district to support our strained financial needs.
Given our local economy this year, inflation being the highest in 40 years, and interest rates on the rise, how about this innovative idea: propose a budget with no increase in our taxes for the 2022-23 school year?
Please look out for the Auburn city school taxpayer. It would be a sorely welcomed and needed change for this year!
Stephen Donnelly
Owasco