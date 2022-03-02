Letter: Resistance to masks makes little sense

Throughout the COVID pandemic, it has never ceased to amaze me when I hear of certain Governors, legislators and a large portion of the general public trying to get the mask mandates reversed.

Would a lawyer attempt to advise a doctor how to perform his job? Would a teacher attempt to advise a lawyer how to perform his duties in a court of law? Should a school district try to tell the CDC what the safest and most prudent course of action would be in the face of a pandemic? Certainly not. Then why won't people just let the CDC and public health officials do their jobs?!

With regard to the uproar over children wearing masks in school: children are incredibly resilient and seem to be more accepting of this requirement than some of the parents. Doctors and nurses wear masks and other PPE for hours in order to do their jobs. The length of time we typically wear a mask doesn't compare to the length of time that medical staff have to wear them.

Hopefully, the COVID pandemic is coming to an end soon, so please wait for the experts to advise us when it is safe to put our masks aside. Do it for one another. Do it for the greater good.

Carole Sanders

Auburn

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0