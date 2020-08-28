Letter: Respect customers, follow COVID-19 guidelines

The article in The Citizen describing how three Cayuga County restaurants were fined for not following COVID-19 guidelines is exactly why my family has not been eating out during the pandemic. If businesses won't follow these health guidelines, how am I supposed to believe they are following other health guidelines, such as hairnet, gloves, etc.? Many restaurants are suffering, if not going out of business, due to this pandemic. I believe more will go out of business due to the public perception of some places not caring about their customers' concerns about COVID-19. If you really expect your customers to return to your businesses, show that you can follow health guidelines!