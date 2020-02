Respect: It is a word we don't hear much. And we see even less. Respect starts at home. With lots of younger folks, not all, there is no respect for parents, teachers, law or anything else. Did you ever wonder why? When adults don't respect anyone, why would our children? When there is no respect for the president of the United States? Adults, think about that. Read your Bible: Acts 23:5, Exodus 22:28 and Ecclesiaticus 10:20.