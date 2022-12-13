Letter: Responses to letter appreciated

To clarify Mr. Adessa’s response to my letter about the assault weapons ban. It was created in 1994 but expired 10 years later. I didn’t say crime dropped, I said mass shootings dropped dramatically. What is important to understand is, the wrong people are obtaining assault weapons too easily. Whether it be purchased by the parents who gave it to their son as a gift, the gun dealer fails to report suspicious behavior, the shooter just takes the weapon from the gun closet, the guns are too readily available.

Then there’s the gunman who killed 57 concertgoers because he could. Yes, we are an angry society. But, most of us are a sensible one. Only one of these is driven by a self-righteous ideology that one person is better than another. That is racism, hatred and bigotry. For the law-abiding, responsible gun owners, they should not be worried about what they lawfully own, even if it may be an assault weapon. I agree, it is the person who pulls the trigger, wields a machete on a crowded subway station or drives the car in a crowd of people, it isn’t the tools. But what motivates them to do something so heinous? Being bullied, lack of love in the home environment, online garbage, violent video games and rancorous chat rooms. Hatred is learned and is not a mental diagnosis.

But moreover, my letter was out there for Claudia Tenney and her GOP associates to address all of her constituents, not just the elite and wealthy. All I seem to understand is Republicans do not have any plan to eliminate the ease by which assault and large capacity magazines can be obtained. They have nothing to address the problem nor solutions to help those with a mental injury or illness to get access to care without being ostracized and no desire for intervention for the betterment of the people. If anything they want to dismantle the health care, Medicare and Social Security. The shooter of the Tops store had a plan and a mindset of his hatred for Black people. Mr. DeCaro, thank you for the compliment. To both of theses writers, this is dialogue done in a polite, respectful manner. Thank you for your responses. Now we’re just waiting on Congresswoman Tenney!

R.L. Searles

Sennett