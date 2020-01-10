I really enjoyed Jon Robson's article "What's in a glass of water" regarding the history of Earth's water resources. Jon writes with a poetic flair. His article reminded me of another article I read in the September 2018 issue of Esquire Magazine titled "Drip, Drip, Drip" by Alec Wilkinson that addresses many of the same issues.
Here's my idea on how to save our fresh water resources. My wife and I go out to eat a couple times a week. Auburn has many fine restaurants that we've come to enjoy. Something that irritates the hell out of me is when the wait staff automatically bring two huge glasses of water to the table without asking if we want water. I always insist they take the water back and give it to other customers who want it because I know after we're done with our meal that water is going to get dumped down the drain. I think there should be a city/county/state or even national ordinance passed by our legislators to prohibit the waste of our water resources in this thoughtless manner. Think of the money restaurants would save. They could lower their food prices. Our water treatment plants would save millions of dollars by not having to treat all that fresh water, which in turn would save the American taxpayers millions. Until such an ordinance is passed I would like to request that my fellow restaurant eaters start insisting the wait staff stop mindlessly bringing water to your table unless of course you're actually thirsty. I believe this could put a big dent in this waste of our fresh water resources. Let's try to save our Earth a glass at a time.
You have free articles remaining.
Willis Fowler
Auburn